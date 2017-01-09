Ingham County sheriff, undersheriff locked up in own jail – by choice

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Newly elected Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth won’t be difficult to find for the next day.

He’s behind bars in his own jail.

Wriggelsworth and Undersheriff Andrew Bouck checked themselves into the county jail Sunday at 5:00 p.m. and they’ll stay in jail until Tuesday morning.

“It will provide a great snapshot of housing conditions, jail rules and regulations, and the overall incarceration experience,” said Wriggelsworth. “Coming from outside the Sheriff’s Office, it is important to get an immediate feel for the magnitude of the jail operation, deputy responsibilities, and all that comes with this career.”

The two were given jumpsuits and will follow the same rules as other inmates.

They will eat the same meals and have no special privileges.

Wriggelsworth did make one comment before going into the jail: “Due to currently being locked up, I will not be available for comment until Tuesday morning.”