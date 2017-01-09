Hunters can apply for limited-license turkey seasons

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Hunters have until Feb. 1 to apply for participation in one of Michigan’s limited-license spring turkey seasons.

The 2017 spring season runs from April 17 through May 31, with several periods to choose from. The Spring Turkey Digest explains regulations, season dates and hunt units.

An application is required for a limited-license hunt.

Another option is Hunt 234, which is open statewide except on public land in southern Michigan and runs throughout the month of May. No application is needed for Hunt 234. Over-the-counter sales of those licenses begin March 20.

Upland game bird specialist Al Stewart of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says roughly 30,000 turkeys are hunted annually in Michigan, which ranks seventh nationwide.

