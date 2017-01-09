GM sings praises of Lansing-made Traverse upgrades

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) – For car enthusiasts it’s their “candy store.”

The North American International Auto Show in Detroit has commenced and already there have been some big announcements.

The excitement inside the Cobo Center started early this morning.

We learned the Chevrolet Bolt won the “North American Car of the Year” award beating out the Genesis G-90 and the Volvo S-90.

For “Truck of the Year” the Honda Ridgeline now holds that title over the Ford F-series Super Duty and the Nissan Titan.

For “Utility of the Year” the Chrysler Pacifica rose above the Jaguar F-Pace* and the Mazda CX-9.

According to General Motors, the Traverse needed an upgrade, increasing sales since it’s debut more than 7 years ago.

And this new model is sure to excite with it’s sleek new look.

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse has more leg room, more storage room, the latest safety technology to keep your family safe, including the rear seat reminder.

The dash will alert you to not forget anything or anyone in the back seat which may help prevent deadly situations.

And though the Traverse will not add any new jobs to the Delta Township plant where it’s being built, that may change if the demand keeps going up for the Traverse.

“Lansing, you know I tell you what, that assembly center, whatever is being made in Lansing you know we always can count on that team to build a high quality product, this is a high volume, high quality product right in the heart of the market,” enthuses GM VP of Global Product Development Mark Reuss. “And that is what lansing is all about.”

According to the General Motors website, the Chevy Traverse had its best December and year ever for 2016.

Another indication that Lansing produces products that the public wants.