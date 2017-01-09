DEVELOPING – Search for suspect in fatal shooting of police officer

ORLANDO (AP) – An Orlando police officer who was gunned down while on duty has died.

Orlando police announced the officer’s death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

BREAKING: Orlando police say an officer who was shot while on duty has died; manhunt underway for suspect. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

With the Twitter post was a video of the officer’s body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

This story is developing and will be updated.