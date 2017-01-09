Confirmed: Iconic Ford Bronco to return in 2020

DETROIT, Mich. – Ford Motor Co. announced the return of two iconic names in the Ranger pickup and Bronco on Monday, Jan. 9 at Joe Louis Arena.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, the surprise announcement came during the North American International Auto Show. The Ford Ranger midsize pickup is expected by 2019, and the Ford Bronco midsize SUV by 2020.

Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of the Americas, said both vehicles will be built at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear. They want a new generation of vehicles that are incredibly capable yet fun to drive,” Hinrichs said.

“Ranger is for truck buyers who want an affordable, functional, rugged and maneuverable pickup that’s Built Ford Tough. Bronco will be a no-compromise midsize 4×4 utility for thrill seekers who want to venture way beyond the city.”

Ford also rolled out its all-new Ford F-150, which it revealed in a news release Sunday.

The 2018 Ford F-150 will come with a redesign, a new V-6 turbo-diesel and improved V-6 and V-8 gas engines. The first-ever diesel engine offered for the F-150 comes as a 3.0-liter powerstroke with an 10-speed automatic transmission.

The F-150 will also feature the military-grade aluminum alloy body, pre-collision assist and pedestrian detection technology, a Wi-Fi hotspot and the “expanded availability of segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission.”

It will be built at the Dearborn Truck Plant and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, Ford reports in the release.

The new F-150s will come with new grilles, headlamps and bumpers, as well as six new wheel designs. As for some of the tech upgrades, Ford reports its top-selling truck will come with improved adaptive cruise control, 360-degree camera technology, and additional lane-keeping and blind spot systems.

This news keeps Ford’s week in the spotlight in-tact, as the company announced it cancelled plans to build $1.6 billion Mexico assembly plant to instead invest $700 million at home in Flat Rock. Ford will also invest $4.5 billion in new electric vehicles, in which includes a new Mustang and F-150.

At the time, UAW Vice President Jimmy Settles called the investment in Michigan “the equivalent to a new assembly plant.”

In the $4.5 billion investment, Ford has plans for 13 new electrified vehicles, with details coming on seven of them at last week’s news conference.

