Chevrolet’s new Traverse can tell when someone’s left behind in the back seat

DETROIT — Chevrolet started their North American International Auto Show appearance with the first look at the 2018 Traverse crossover.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, the crossover features a 3.6-liter V-6, 9-speed automatic transmission and is expected to get a General Motors-estimated 25 miles per gallon. Safety features include Chevy’s surround vision, D-optic LED headlights, pedestrian and collision alert, as well as low and high-speed automatic braking.

GMC revealed its redesigned, more compact 2018 Terrain SUV Sunday night, Jan. 8 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

The 2018 Traverse will be built in Lansing, and is expected to hit the market in the fall.

It can seat up to eight people, comes with 24 storage compartments, flat-folding seats, up to 5,000-pounds of trailer capacity and a second row “SmartSlide” seat.

“The all-new Traverse offers the ultimate in style and convenience for the segment, with the versatility customers need and a thoughtful, spacious design they’ll love,” said Alan Batey, president of GM North America in a news release. “It’s the midsize SUV designed to help keep you safe, comfortable and connected.”

A new bit of technology to come with the Traverse is a rear-seat reminder that detects when something — or someone — is left behind. The 2018 Traverse will also be available in a High Country and RS trim package.

It’s the first time the Traverse has had a redesign since 2009.

Press previews for the 2017 North American International Auto Show are scheduled Jan. 8, 9 and 10, with more than 40 vehicle unveilings and news conferences planned. Some 5,000 journalists from 60 different countries are expected to visit the Cobo Center for the auto show.

Industry previews are set for Jan. 11-12.

The show opens to the public Jan. 14-22. More than 300 exhibitors are expected to fill Cobo Center for the annual show.

