CATA officials “highly optimistic ” about the future of the BRT

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Although the Capital Area Transportation Authority’s Bus Rapid Transit project won’t be seeing any federal funding in 2017, CATA officials say they remain “highly optimistic” about the project’s future.

Since 2009, CATA has been pushing for the BRT project.

The plan was entered into the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant Program back in 2013, but has seen a couple setbacks.

CATA officials say it would create bus only lanes for high capacity buses to move along Michigan Avenue, all the way down the Grand River Avenue Corridor.

But the project won’t get the green light at least until 2018, if not longer.

That’s because, the FTA classifies the BRT project as in the “project development phase,” which means it’s not up for federal dollars in 2017.

According to the FTA, CATA still has to submit a final plan and design for the project, conduct an environmental review, and secure local funding.

While officials say the project is only 30 percent complete, they don’t plan on pumping the brakes on the project, anytime soon.

If you remember, just a couple months ago, some modifications were made to the project to address concerns from the public.

While it appears it won’t move forward this year, officials say the BRT is still being reviewed for the budget in 2018.

Despite pushback, CATA officials say the Bus Rapid Transit system is needed to help with over-capacity on Route 1, however some data from the National Transportation database shows the number of passengers and miles traveled by CATA from 2014 to 2015, actually decreased.

Tonight on 6 News at 11, hear why some members of the community are saying, the resources being used to make this project happen, should be spent elsewhere.