CATA BRT program grant derailed for 2017

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant Program, which provides financial assistance for funding major transit capital investments, has released its annual report on funding recommendations for 2017.

When it comes to CATA’s BRT project, which would create bus only lanes for high capacity buses to move along Michigan Avenue, all the way down the Grand River corridor, it did not get the green light from the FTA to receive grant agreements for this fiscal year.

According to the FTA, the Michigan Avenue/Grand River Avenue BRT project entered the Capital Investment Grant Program in 2013.

In the 19-page report, you can see the project is currently in the “Project Development” phase.

This means, the project sponsor has to plan and design the project in accordance with the local planning process, conduct the environmental review, and secure local funding commitments.

CATA officials say they called for an environmental assessment to take place before 2017. Details of that report have not yet been released.

The Capital Investment Grant Program serves as the federal government’s financial resource for supporting projects that are planned locally.

This allows funding for investments including bus rapid transit, ferries, and corridor-based bus rapid transit investments.

While in the project development phase, at least for 2017, CATA’s BRT project did not fit the agency’s funding recommendation and funding commitment guidelines for Capital Investment Grant projects.

Those funding recommendations are based on things like the results of the project evaluation process, local financial commitment, and overall project ratings.

In the report, it states that the FTA “does not sign a construction grant agreement committing CIG funding until after the project sponsor has demonstrated that its project is ready for such an agreement. This includes assurance that the project’s development and design have progressed to the point where its scope, costs, benefits, and impacts are considered firm and final.

Although there’s been an estimated dollar amount associated with how much CATA’S proposed BRT project would cost, CATA officials have said the project is only 30 percent complete.

The transportation authority claims the BRT system would reduce travel time and eliminate crowding buses and roads.

It’s been a controversial topic that’s caused a divide between CATA officials and members of the community, who oppose the plan.

Back in August 2016, CATA officials hosted a number of public meetings in order to hear feedback from the community.

CATA officials when back to the drawing board, and came back a couple months later, with some modifications to the projects plan.

Five different concepts were presented. One plan called for eliminating the dedicated lanes for the buses, and mixing them into traffic once the buses drive into the ‪Meridian Township area. This concept is designed to eliminate concerns over the medians and free flowing traffic.

Another option presented, calls for putting the lanes on the sides of the curb. It would involve some additional funding, which is more than what the current project calls for. At last check, the project’s cost was reduced down to $133 million.

The third concept or idea is what CATA called the “Capitol to Campus” concept. There are three different alternatives within the concept. Some examples include: a bus route that would run to the Michigan Avenue/Grand River connection.

The other, would take the bus route into Albert and Division Street.

You can view those presentations here

Read more about CATA’s proposed BRT project here