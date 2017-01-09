(WLNS) – We are going to stick with MSU hoops and go back to a little earlier in the week for our 6 Sports Play of the Week, back to Tuesday night.

MSU against Rutgers, second half, Miles Bridges takes a pass from fellow freshman Cassius Winston and converts with a thunder slam.

This is why everyone is so excited about this kid.

It was his first game back after sitting out seven games due to an ankle injury.

He is something else, Bridges with a highlight reel slam and is our 6 Sports Play of the Week.