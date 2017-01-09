2nd VW employee arrested over emissions scheme

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2015, file photo, the grille of a Volkswagen car for sale is decorated with the iconic company symbol in Boulder, Colo. Volkswagen said Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, it is recalling 1,950 diesel vehicles in China while Singapore announced it is suspending sales of the companys diesel cars in the wake of the German automakers emissions cheating scandal. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley,File)
DETROIT (AP) – A person briefed on the matter says a second Volkswagen employee has been arrested in the company’s emissions cheating scandal.

The person says Oliver Schmidt, a former general manager of the engineering and environmental office for VW in America, was arrested during the weekend in a federal criminal investigation. The person didn’t want to be identified because they are not authorized to speak about the case.

Schmidt’s bio for an auto conference says he was responsible for making sure vehicles sold in the U.S. comply with air quality regulations.

It is unclear exactly what charges he faces. The New York Times reported that Schmidt is expected to be arraigned Monday in Detroit.

Volkswagen has admitted that it programmed diesel vehicles to turn on during tests and off while on roads.

