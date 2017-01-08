Flu season in full force

Flu season isn’t slowing down any time soon.

According to the CDC, influenza like illnesses are already reaching above the national baseline and numbers are expected to increase even more in the coming weeks.

We’re all familiar with that ugly cough and runny nose, which usually tells us cold and flu season is upon us.

And for Doctor Song Yu, Sparrow’s Urgent Care Physician, he says, while it’s common this time of year, he’s seeing an increase in the amount of patients coming in with flu-like symptoms.

“Since I see about 60 patients, roughly a day, I’m seeing maybe anywhere from 5-6 cases a day,” says Yu.

According to Doctor Yu, influenza can target anyone, but children, pregnant women, or those over the age of 65 are more likely to catch the virus.

“High fever, headaches, nausea, an, that’s when you body tells you that something’s going on,” says Yu.

Doctor Yu says, if you find yourself fighting the flu this season, there are ways you can make the battle shorter.

“It’s important that you take at least 2 glasses of orange juice everyday that will give you enough Vitamin C supplement to fight through,” says Yu.

And there are ways you can avoid it, perhaps with the most simple reminder…

“Make sure you wash your hands, because wherever you’ve been to, chances are, whatever items you’ve touched, you have contracted those particular viruses we’re talking about,” says Yu.

Dr. Yu claims it’s also important to keep a positive attitude, stressing yourself out could make symptoms worse.

“Stress affects your immune system very immensley, so if you can somehow, work towards reducing that stress, it’ll go a long way,” says Yu.

So if you haven’t already, he says, it’s never too late to pay a visit to your doctor or local pharmacy to get the flu shot.