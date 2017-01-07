Suspicious death under investigation, one person in custody

(WLNS) – Lansing Police are investigating a suspicious death, and have one person in custody this morning connected to the death.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Butler Street Friday night around 10 p.m. for a disturbance call.

Officials found the victim and took the person to the hospital but it was too late.

Police say the person of interest in custody knew the deceased.

Names and descriptions have not been released because family has not been alerted yet.

6 News will have updates on the investigation and victim when they are released.