RECALL: Takata airbag extension details

(WLNS) – The biggest auto recall ever continues to grow because of Takata airbags issues.

Millions of vehicles from 19 different automakers have been recalled, most recently with more than 100,000 Chryslers recalled because of potentially dangerous airbag inflators.

The recall covers some 2009 Aspen and Dodge Durango models, 2010 Ram 3500 Trucks, and Ram 2500 Pick-ups from 2005 to 2009.

The Highway Traffic Safety Administration says around 85 million air bags are defective, and only 8 million have been replaced so far.

The inflators can explode with too much force, sending metal shards flying toward the driver.

16 people have died because of the Takata air bags.