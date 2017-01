(WLNS) — According to Mason and Dansville fire officials, an early morning house fire forced a family of 9 from their home shortly before 7:00am.

Crews were called to a home in Mason in the 100 block of North Lansing street.

Investigators believe a ceiling fan was to blame for sparking the flames.

Fire officials told our crew on scene that seven children and their parents are seeking shelter at a local church this weekend, and are being helped by local Red Cross officials.