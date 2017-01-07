Lansing airport officials prepared for all emergencies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Maintaining the safety of airline passengers is a top priority at Capital Region International Airport, Director of Marketing & Passenger Development Nicole Noll-Williams says.

Tragedies including Friday’s mass shooting at a Florida airport could happen anywhere, anytime and Noll-Williams says if a situation were to unfold here, the situation would be handled immediately and effectively.

“Here we have a public safety department that’s police, fire, EMS trained so we’ve got a team of folks that can respond to situations, emergency situations that would happen at an airport,” said Noll-Williams.

Noll-Williams says you can carry a gun and ammunition through the airport…but if you plan on traveling with it, you have to check it and it will be stored underneath the airplane so passengers can fly with ease.

“Once you’ve gone through TSA and you’re in the secured area, you’re in a secured area…there’s no access to that type of guns or ammunition from a standard traveler,” Noll-Williams stated.

But in the wake of Friday’s tragic events, some travelers say they’re concerned.

“I think about it, but hopefully everything will go fine,” said Alice Pomranky.

Others…not so much…

“I’m not too worried because the thing is, things like that happen everywhere all the time,” Rebekka Garreis said.

Whether you’re a worried traveler, or not, Noll-Williams says while the Capital Region International Airport is a safe place, you should always be aware of your surroundings.

“As a norm you’re going to have a very safe environment as you come and go from an airport…this is just a devastating situation that of course happened at an airport,” Noll-Williams added.

For more information about the Capital Region International Airport and TSA regulations, we have some helpful links for you under the “Seen on 6” section of our website.