INGHAM COUNTY (WLNS) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Ingham County.

According to police, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on eastbound I-96 near mile marker 107.

Both lanes of eastbound I-96 are closed while police investigate the crash.

6 News has a photographer on the scene working to get more information, we’ll provide updates as soon as we get them.