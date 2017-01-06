It’s out: Western Michigan confirms P.J. Fleck leaving for Minnesota

LANSING, MI — PJ Fleck has become an easily recognizable name because of his remarkable turn around of the Western Michigan Football team. In 2013, the Broncos had an 1-11 season and in 2016 they went 13-0 and went to a News Years Six Bowl.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, Western Michigan University has confirmed that head football coach P.J. Fleck is leaving the program.

In a statement issued at 9:36 a.m. ET the college stated that athletic director Kathy Beauregard will hold a noon press conference to discuss the transition.

“The Western Michigan Division of Intercollegiate Athletics has been informed head football coach P.J. Fleck intends to accept the head football coach position at the University of Minnesota,” the statement read. “Western Michigan University intends to commence a national search immediately.”

Fleck had been rumored to be in the running for multiple jobs over the past two months. He reportedly met with Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle on Wednesday in Chicago to discuss the position.

Western Michigan fans have been speculating Fleck leaving the program for a few months, but nothing ever came of it.

