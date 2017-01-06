String of break-ins at medical marijuana dispensaries

LANSING, Mich. – Lansing police are launching investigations following overnight break-ins at multiple medical marijuana dispensaries.

Police say that between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. the front windows were shattered at 3 different dispensaries, located on South Cedar Street, West Holmes Road, and South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

They say that nothing was taken from the stores, but the suspects left trails of smashed glass on their way out.

No arrests have been made, but authorities are talking to potential witnesses.

