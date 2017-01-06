Sparty’s (tiny) House has new owner

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A few months ago we told you about a “tiny” piece of real-estate built by students at Michigan State University.

Today that super small house has a new owner.

The tiny home is only 177 square feet.

In fact, it’s 15 times smaller than the average house but that’s actually what drew it’s new owner Debra Levantrosser to it.

“Could I have found a little bit bigger house? Sure, but it’s the story behind it,” said Levantrosser.

It’s called Sparty’s Cabin.

It was built by MSU students and as an MSU grad herself, Levantrosser said buying it was “no brainer.”

“I could tell the love that they put into it so my heart is with them,” added Levantrosser. “I think their hearts are in the tiny home, are in Sparty’s Cabin, and I can feel it just being in there.”

Students from MSU’s Green Building Coalition constructed the cabin last spring in just six weeks with the help of more than 100 volunteers.

The group’s president, Alyssa Alvarez, says it wouldn’t have been possible without them. “We had SPDC, School of Planning Design and Construction, students there but we also had students from horticultural, neuroscience.”

Walking into Sparty’s Cabin, it definitely lives up to its tiny house name, but this is more than just a quaint home.

“Our front porch is made out of milk jugs,” says Levantrosser. “Our insulation is made out of recycled newspaper and natural fiber. We’ve got a lot of really cool features.”

Beyond being good for the environment, MSU professor George Berghorn says Sparty’s Cabin has also been an educational experience. “We spend a lot of time in class talking about construction and design and planning but very rarely do students have the opportunity to work on a project like this.”

And now that Levantrosser has the keys to her new home, she says she’s excited to move in and “live tiny” with her three dogs.