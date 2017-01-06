“Shawn” Pet Of The Day January 6

Meet “Shawn”, our Pet Of The Day today. Shawn is a beautiful 3-year-old pit bull mix. This adorable gal is shy here at the shelter, but warms up quickly with patience (and some treats!). She has made several friends here at the shelter, but is looking for a permanent family to call her own. Shawn loves to go for walks and would be a wonderful companion on any adventure you wanted to take her on. She is extremely well mannered and a very easy keeper! If you’re looking for a perfect sidekick, Shawn is your girl! She has been spayed and up-to-date medically. To learn more about Shawn contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

