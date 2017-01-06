New park under construction in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — There will soon be a new venue in mid-Michigan to take in concerts, plays and any kind of entertainment.

It’s part of a major addition to a park in Jackson that’s under construction.

6 News has an update on the project, which could soon be the center of life in downtown Jackson.

“It’s a placemaking project. People want to live in cities that have a sense of place, that have things to do,” said Jackson City Councilman and Vice Mayor David Dobies.

Dobies is spearheading this addition to Horace Blackman Park.

Local companies and organizations are working with the city to make the $600,000 project happen.

It’s called the CP Federal City Square, and features a band shell with seating.

CP Federal Credit Union donated to the project and obtained naming rights.

“We want to use that as the main downtown venue for a lot of the different activities that will be happening downtown,” Dobies said.

The centerpiece of this new park will be a huge glass mural that’s coming home to downtown Jackson.

The mural used to hang in the lobby of the old Consumers Energy Headquarters on Michigan Avenue, where the new park is being built.

This work of art, which depicts where energy comes from, will be the backdrop to performances at the band shell, and will be installed behind glass walls.

“The mural is a great piece of art. And we have done everything we can to make sure it was preserved and we’re very pleased that it’s going to be a big part of the city’s revitalization and redevelopment,” said Carolyn Bloodworth of the Consumers Energy Foundation.

Consumers Energy recently gave $25,000 to the project to help complete its last bit of funding.

Dobies says this is a perfect example of what can happen when communities work together.

“This has spurred a lot of things in Jackson. And we’re excited,” Dobies said.

The new park is expected to open sometime this spring.