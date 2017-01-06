New business “brewing” in downtown DeWitt

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – For the past 18 months, the city of DeWitt has been concocting something…unique.

“We have a historic church in our downtown that is going to be converted into a brewery,” said DeWitt City Administrator Daniel Coss.

It will be called the “Looking Glass Brewing Company” and it sits right here on Bridge Street in DeWitt’s nostalgic downtown.

Coss says it’s unlike anything the city has ever had and the anticipation is worth waiting for.

“We really felt like it was a good use for our downtown and will complement not only downtown DeWitt but it will complement the surrounding area very nicely,” Coss stated.

The former church built in the 1800’s is known for its worn out brick, faded stained glass windows and even washed out floors inside.

Coss says the developer’s intent is to maintain the history of the building.

“They’re going to preserve some of the original hard wood flooring that’s in it, the stained glass windows that are in there they’re going to preserve those so I think the attributes of that building and the character that they’ll bring out will really be one of the draws to the brewery,” Coss added.

People around town are already looking forward to the grand opening.

“Of course! Who doesn’t want to go hang out with their friends and have a drink and a great dinner?!” said resident Jen Azar.

The project costs nearly $750,000 and will bring more than a dozen jobs to downtown.

Coss says it’s just another reason why DeWitt is a special place and he can’t wait for it to open

“Seeing that brought back to life, the building back to life is what’s most exciting,” said Coss.