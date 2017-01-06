Michigan’s ‘Battle of the Buildings’ encourages owners to think green

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — How many competitions pit building versus building?

That's exactly what the 2017 Michigan Battle of the Buildings does, with the end goal to reduce the carbon footprint of industrial and commercial buildings across the state.

The competition, organized by the West Michigan chapter of the U.S. Green Buildings Council, is aimed at encouraging and recognizing energy-efficient practices through friendly competition.

“As West Michigan’s largest employer, we want to set an example for other organizations and our staff,” said Sarah Chartier, Spectrum Health System’s sustainability program manager. “The Battle of the Buildings is a great way to encourage energy efficiency, share project ideas and improve our environmental footprint.”

Building owners and operators are invited to participate free by registering their property between now and a March 31 deadline.

The contest requires building owners to measure, track and report monthly energy consumption using Energy Star’s Portfolio Manager system.

Participants also engage in energy-saving activities including building improvements, optimizing operations and maintenance and encouraging occupants to conserve energy. Among the activities are workshops, led by local and national leaders, to highlight the latest energy-saving technologies.

Buildings that demonstrate the greatest percentage-based reduction in energy use intensity (EUI) in 2017 will be recognized at the 2018 Energy Summit in Grand Rapids.

This year’s summit, scheduled for April 19, will include recognition of last year’s winners.

For information on how to enter, building registration or to become a program partner, visit http://www.michiganbattleofthebuildings.org.

Title sponsors for the program are Consumers Energy and DTE Energy.

