McLaren Hospice seeking volunteers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – McLaren Hospice is looking for some very special people to become volunteers.

The hospice program is growing and the need for volunteers is growing, too.

The organization is looking for teens, young adults, middle age and retirees who are willing to volunteer for a few hours each month.

Volunteers will be trained free of charge, medical experience is not required, and no medical procedures are involved.

Hospice volunteers will help patients and families during the final phase of a terminal illness.

They will be companions to the patients in their homes or in the McLaren facility.

Training sessions will begin February 1 and February 8 at the McLaren Hospice office on S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing.

