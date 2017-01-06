Detroit among New York Times’ top 10 travel destinations in 2017

In the New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2017,” Detroit came in at the No. 9 spot as a “comeback city set to make good on its promise.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, Detroit slots itself between Tijuana, Mexico and Hamburg, Germany in the list put together by travel writers. Elaine Glusac handled the Motor City’s ranking, as she writes that “2017 may be the year promise becomes a reality” for Detroit when it comes to the city’s revitalization.

“The new QLine streetcar is expected to open in April, connecting the central Woodward Avenue corridor some 3.3 miles between downtown and the revived New Center area,” Glusac writes. “It passes through Midtown, home to the Detroit Institute of Arts, and the entertainment-focused District Detroit, where a stadium opening this fall will be shared by the Detroit Red Wings and, in a return from the suburbs, the Detroit Pistons.”

The QLine and its 66-foot, 87,000-pound streetcars are expected to hit the streets of Detroit by spring. Instead of having its own lane, the QLine cars will share the road with traffic at speeds as high as 35 mph. When asked if this could hinder traffic, Childs said the QLine will integrate with traffic the “same way buses did.”

The QLine will come with a walk-up rate of $1.50 and will adjust its hours of operations as it learns more about traffic flow, usage and other measurables.

The Detroit Pistons announced its move to come back into its namesake city and share the new Little Caesars Arena with the Red Wings in November. The Pistons played in the city from 1957 to 1978 before moving into the Pontiac Silverdome.

Both teams will move into its new home after the current 2016-17 seasons end.

Another favorite for visitors, is the Detroit Riverfront which happened to gain recognition as one of the world’s best city walks by The Guardian. The walk along the Detroit Riverfront has been ranked next to strolls through cities such as London, Istanbul, Dublin, Portland, Oregon and Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

In June, the Motor City was recognized in “Foot Traffic Ahead,” a walkability study, as one of the top three cities “best-positioned” for growth.

Christopher Leinberger, research professor and chair of the Center for Real Estate and Urban Analysis at George Washington University, said Detroit’s rise is a “big surprise.”

Wondering who took the top spot? Well, it was the entire country of Canada as the NYT cites its “huge” size, cosmopolitan cities, “barely explored natural wonders,” the country’s 150th anniversary and the weak Canadian dollar.

To read the entire collection of places to go in 2017, click here.