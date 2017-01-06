County dealing with sinkhole declares state of emergency

AP logo 082715 By Published:
(Image: MLIVE)
(Image: MLIVE)

FRASER, Mich. (AP) – Macomb County has declared a state of emergency following a sewer line collapse that caused a football field-sized sinkhole.

County Executive Mark Hackel made the declaration Thursday to Gov. Rick Snyder.

The action was needed before the county can seek state and federal funding to cover some costs associated with the sinkhole.

The sinkhole was discovered Dec. 24 north of Detroit in Fraser after a family awoke to find their home sinking. Their house and two others have been condemned. Officials also evacuated 19 other homes.

Eleven communities and a military base are affected by the sewer line break. County officials have said the sewer services an area of about 400,000 people.

Officials have asked residents to voluntarily conserve water to help prevent sewage discharges into an area river.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s