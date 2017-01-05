Western Michigan’s US Attorney Patrick Miles announces resignation

WLNS-DOT-COM Logo By Published:
patrickmiles

LANSING, Mich. – Patrick Miles, Jr., US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, has announced that he will be resigning from his position.

Miles’ resignation takes effect at noon on January 20th, the same day as the presidential inauguration.

He informed President Obama and US Attorney General Loretta Lynch of his decision on Wednesday, allowing the statement to go public Thursday morning.

Lynch praised Miles for his leadership, and for both prosecuting the guilty and for helping those attempting to rejoin society after serving their time.

“I am extremely blessed and grateful for the opportunity to serve the public in this capacity for the past four and a half years,” he stated.

Miles was appointed district attorney on July 9, 2012, after 21 years as a private business attorney in Grand Rapids.

His time as western Michigan’s attorney is noted for his reorganizing the Criminal Division and combating crime and violence, the creation of several new task forces, placing an assistant attorney in each task force or unit, and for his strategic planning.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s