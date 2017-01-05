Western Michigan’s US Attorney Patrick Miles announces resignation

LANSING, Mich. – Patrick Miles, Jr., US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, has announced that he will be resigning from his position.

Miles’ resignation takes effect at noon on January 20th, the same day as the presidential inauguration.

He informed President Obama and US Attorney General Loretta Lynch of his decision on Wednesday, allowing the statement to go public Thursday morning.

Lynch praised Miles for his leadership, and for both prosecuting the guilty and for helping those attempting to rejoin society after serving their time.

“I am extremely blessed and grateful for the opportunity to serve the public in this capacity for the past four and a half years,” he stated.

Miles was appointed district attorney on July 9, 2012, after 21 years as a private business attorney in Grand Rapids.

His time as western Michigan’s attorney is noted for his reorganizing the Criminal Division and combating crime and violence, the creation of several new task forces, placing an assistant attorney in each task force or unit, and for his strategic planning.