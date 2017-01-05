Two defendants in sexual abuse case take plea deals, one waits for jury trial

WLNS-DOT-COM Logo By Published:
GavelJan21

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. – Two of three defendants in a child pornography case have accepted plea deals.

Kenneth Thelen, Carol Boak, and Terry Plowman were arrested in October during an investigation of the sexual abuse of a 9-year-old girl.

Investigators found that sexually abusive photos from Plowman’s phone were sent to Boak’s and Thelen’s phones. When police looked through those phones they found evidence of other child sexual abuse.

Thelen and Plowman accepted plea deals, while Boak’s trial is set for March.

She is charged with child abusive commercial activity, possession of child sexual abusive material, distributing or promoting child abusive commercial activity, 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13 and sodomy.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s