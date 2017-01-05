Two defendants in sexual abuse case take plea deals, one waits for jury trial

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. – Two of three defendants in a child pornography case have accepted plea deals.

Kenneth Thelen, Carol Boak, and Terry Plowman were arrested in October during an investigation of the sexual abuse of a 9-year-old girl.

Investigators found that sexually abusive photos from Plowman’s phone were sent to Boak’s and Thelen’s phones. When police looked through those phones they found evidence of other child sexual abuse.

Thelen and Plowman accepted plea deals, while Boak’s trial is set for March.

She is charged with child abusive commercial activity, possession of child sexual abusive material, distributing or promoting child abusive commercial activity, 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13 and sodomy.