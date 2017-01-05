Toyota is the latest to find itself in the crosshairs of Donald Trump’s Twitter account

President-elect Donald Trump targeted another automaker via Twitter Thursday morning, Jan. 5.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, this time the target was Toyota and its apparent plans to build a new plant in Baja, Mexico. In April, the Japanese automaker said it would build a $1 billion facility in Guanajuato, Mexico which is in the central part of the country and about a 29-hour drive from Baja.

As seen in the above tweet, Trump warns Toyota of big import taxes if it takes its business to Mexico. The automaker broke ground on the plant, its 15th in North America, in mid-November 2016.

Toyota will produce the Corolla at the plant that is expected to employ around 2,000 people.

“TMMGT will afford us the opportunity to boost vehicle quality and appeal while achieving cost savings through production engineering innovations,” Mike Bafan, Toyota president said in a November news release. “This plant will also be simple, sustainable, mindful of its environment and highly competitive. Ultimately, this means our customers will benefit from our cars being produced locally with the highest quality and environmental standards.”

The president-elect has targeted Ford in the past, and as recent as this past week, General Motors. Trump’s Tuesday, Jan. 3 tweet was aimed at GM making its Chevy Cruzes in Mexico, while once again threatening an import tax.

The Associated Press reports GM only imports hatchback Chevy Cruzes from its Arizpe, Mexico plant. The hatchback version is built in Mexico for global distribution. So, in fact, GM makes the majority of its compact Cruzes at its Lordstown, Ohio plant.

The automaker did import Cruze sedans from Mexico last year, as well, but all sedans are now made stateside, according to a company spokesperson. The president-elect’s tweet seemed to have an impact on GM, as its shares fell by 1 percent before quickly bouncing back.

