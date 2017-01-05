Speed limit law draws reaction from police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Even though the speed limit is 70 miles per hour right now, we all know not everyone sticks to that speed.

With this new law bumping the speed up 5 miles per hour, the question is…what could this mean for drivers on the road and for police?

Occasionally, we all have a “need for speed” but in the eyes of some police officers, including Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, increased speeds…could mean dangerous roads.

“Speed kills that when an accident happens, the faster you go, there’s going to be more damage, there’s going to be more carnage,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth stated.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth says when he first heard Michigan speeds would go up on some roadways from 70 to 75 miles per hour, he was stunned.

“It might be easier for people to get places quicker, but it certainly doesn’t make it safer,” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

But don’t expect to see any new speed limit signs here in Mid-Michigan.

The increases will only happen on sections of these less-busy highways in northern Michigan.

And before that can happen, M-DOT and the Michigan State Police will still need to study the roads to make sure it’s safe.

“We look at hills, and curves and the roadway conditions, we look at fatal and serious crashes in those areas, we look at the speeds that the motoring public are driving,” said First Lt. Jim Flegel of the Traffic Services Section of the Michigan State Police.

Lt. Flegel says the safety of drivers is the top priority and even though speeds may go up, that doesn’t mean they’ll stop cracking down on the roads.

“They’re going to be watching your speed that you’re driving on those freeways especially with this increase out there,” Lt. Flegel stated.

If you’re looking for the changes to happen soon, you’ll need to pump the brakes. It could take up to a year for the increase to take effect.