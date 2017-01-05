Spartans club Rutgers, Izzo not impressed

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Third game of the Big Ten basketball season for Michigan State tonight.

The Spartans hosting Rutgers.

MSU won its first two conference games for the first time in 3 years and the Spartans are certainly pumped up looking to make it three tonight and remain unbeaten in the Big Ten.

The first 18 seconds of the game and Miles Bridges was in and it didn’t take long for him to take a lob pass from Matt McQuaid and turn it into a flush.

More of the same in the second half with Nick Ward putting on his dancing shoes to get around two defenders with the spin and hook.

Bridges was dishing to team mates, finding Harris at the wing who drains a three ball.

Harris had 24 points on the night and four assists.

Joshua Langford with the feed underneath to Kenny Goins who gets some air on this one with the slam.

Winston with eight assists on the night and McQuaid had 12 points on the night.

The Spartans win 93-65 for a fourth straight win.

They’re 3 and 0 in the Big Ten now but Tom Izzo not real excited.

“It just didn’t seem like we were ready to play and I’m confused by that because we practiced really well, these guys practiced well,” explained the coach. “I don’t know why. You know I told my team tonight, I said tomorrow morning at 9:30 I want to know why we started out like we did why we didn’t bring the energy that we normally do and why the casualness. I thought the last 3 games we played with a lot more sense of urgency.”