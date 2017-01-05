Snyder signs bill to require midwife licensure and other bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Midwives in Michigan will need a state license before helping women give birth under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The bill enacted Wednesday requires midwives to obtained informed consent from patients and to establish patient-specific protocols for transfer to a physician or hospital if needed.

The state will consult with a new Michigan Board of Licensed Midwifery to write rules for the administration of prescription drugs and medicines. The state estimates that about 45 people will apply for a midwife license initially.

Would-be midwives will initially pay a $450 application processing fee along with $200 annually. The application fee will drop to $75 once total revenue exceeds $23,000.

Snyder says the law will help better protect pregnant women and their babies.

Other bills signed in to law by Snyder include the establishment of a task force for the continual update of drone policies, allowing the Secretary of State to share license and ID information with Michigan State Police performing background checks for concealed pistol applications, and removing a $250 bond from the process of reclaiming property seized by law enforcement.