Reaction to four Mid-Michigan department stores closing doors for good

Four Mid-Michigan department stores are closing their doors for good.

Wednesday, Sears Holding’s announced it’s shutting down three Mid-Michigan KMart stores in Lansing, Jackson, and Adrian.

On top of that, the Macy’s at the Lansing Mall will also close in the coming months.

It’s all part of a massive wave of nationwide closures for both companies.

The south Lansing KMart is the last location in the Capitol region and soon it too will be gone.

Mark Fluke is now forced to find a new store to order his prescriptions and do his daily shopping.

“I think it’s kind of a sad thing, and ya know, a lot of people shop here,” says Fluke.

Ashley Barbeau is the Vice President of the South Lansing Business Association, she says, even though the closing will eliminate some local jobs, she’s staying positive.

“In south Lansing, you have so many small businesses that you can support and get some of the same goods,” says Barbeu.

Over on Lansing’s west side, Macy’s will also soon close it’s doors at the Lansing Mall, but according to Tom Scott, with the Michigan Retailers Association, this news came as no surprise.

“They had announced last August that they planned to close 100 stores in 2017,” says Scott.

Macy’s is set to close it’s doors at the Lansing Mall in the next 10-12 weeks, and while it’s a big loss for the Mall, the property owners are already looking forward, issuing a statement to 6-News that says:

Macy’s decision to close it’s location at the Lansing Mall is part of it’s larger plan to reduce it’s footprint nationwide. We are excited to recapture this prime anchor box and look forward to keeping with our strong track record of filling vacancies with best-in-class retailers, as we did with Regal Cinemas and Tequila Cowboy, who are well-received by the Lansing community. – Rouse Properties

As for KMart, the doors are expected to close for the final time April 16th, and for many, it will also close a chapter of the south side’s history.

“Quite a few members that are in our group, have seen KMart as they were growing up as kids, and it’s kind of a soft spot in their heart,” says Barbeu.