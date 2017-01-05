Official: Great Lakes region’s waters deserve more respect

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – The director of Michigan’s Office of the Great Lakes says the region should be known nationally for vast water resources instead of faded industrial glory.

Jon Allan says he was disappointed during the recent election campaign to hear Michigan and other Great Lakes states described repeatedly as the “rust belt.”

He says they’ve worked hard to restore their lakes, rivers and streams, and should develop a reputation for durable and healthy waterways.

Allan delivered his message in Michigan’s annual “State of the Great Lakes” report. It outlines progress made in the past year and challenges that remain.

Gov. Rick Snyder says in the report his administration will emphasize safe drinking water, harbor investments, preventing and controlling invasive species, reducing phosphorus runoff and developing water trails.

