DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Firefighters say a woman was able to escape her home before it caught fire Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 2200 block of Boxwood Lane in Delta Township shortly after 6:00am.

Flames made a mess both inside and outside of the structure, with the heaviest damage focused on the roof.

No official cause has been determined, but investigators believe the flames may have started on the roof.