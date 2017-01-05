Michael Beatty scheduled to be sentenced for 2009 murder

Tiffany Reichard and Michael Beatty face Open Murder charges
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. – Michael Beatty is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a 2009 homicide.

Back in November, Beatty took a plea deal, admitting that he stabbed and killed Matthew Cramton inside Cramton’s Summit Township home eight years ago.

Investigators say Cramton was stabbed 91 times in what began as a robbery attempt.
Beatty is already serving time for multiple home invasion charges.

His ex-girlfriend Tiffany Reichard still awaits trial and was charged with Open Murder in September 2016.

