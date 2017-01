LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing firefighters battled the cold temperatures to quickly control a kitchen fire at a home on the city’s north side.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of Marquette just after 4:00 p.m. when they received calls of a smoke and fire coming from a kitchen.

The 6 News crew on the scene is told the fire was quickly controlled and there are no injuries.

An investigation continues into the cause of the fire.

