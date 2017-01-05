Gov. Rick Snyder signs legislation to raise speed limits on designated roadways following safety studies

LANSING, Mich. – Speed limits on certain Michigan roadways might see an increase after studies are conducted to ensure safety under legislation signed today by Gov. Rick Snyder.

“Ensuring that all Michiganders are safe while operating vehicles on our state’s roadways is critically important, and these bills allow for appropriately increased speed limits on certain roadways after safety studies are conducted,” Snyder said.

HBs 4423–4427, require the Michigan Department of Transportation to allow the speed limit to be raised up to 75 mph on at least 600 miles of freeways and up to 65 mph on at least 900 miles of non-freeway “M” roads. The increases are allowed only if safety and engineering studies show the 85th percentile of speeds currently driven on those roads allow for it. The bills also raise the maximum speed limit for trucks from 60 to 65 mph and adjusts measures used by insurers to determine eligibility for auto insurance. The measures are now Public Acts 445-449 of 2016.

Gov. Snyder also signed 11 additional bills including Senate Bill 541, which requires the Secretary of State to ask everyone who applies for a new or renewal driver license if they would like to be added to the organ donor registry.

