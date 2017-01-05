Giving Peanut-Based Foods Early May Help Prevent Allergies In Young Children

By Published:
Photo: Dean Hochman/Flickr Commons
Photo: Dean Hochman/Flickr Commons

(WLNS) – New guidelines say most babies should start eating peanut-containing foods well before their first birthday to lower their chances of developing the dangerous food allergy.

Dr. Tara Narula, a CBS news medical contributor, talks about the new guidelines.

Thursday’s guidelines from a National Institutes of Health panel mark a shift in dietary advice. They spell out exactly how to introduce infants to peanut-based foods and when – for some, as early as 4 to 6 months of age – depending on whether they’re at high, moderate or low risk of becoming allergic to peanuts.

Babies are at highest risk if they have a severe form of the skin rash eczema or egg allergies, and need a doctor’s check before introduction of peanut-based foods. Most other tots can start eating age-appropriate options at home.

The guidelines are being published in pediatric and allergy journals.

