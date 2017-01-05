Funds could rid Michigan schools of Native American mascots

Lawn signs around town show support for keeping the Redskins mascot. (Ed Finnerty | MLive)
LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A new agreement between the state of Michigan and the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi could give five schools more resources to change their Native American mascots.

The federal government approved an amendment last month to a nearly 20-year-old agreement between the tribe and Michigan. The change puts a portion of state revenue sharing into a special fund dedicated to promoting understanding, history and good relationships with the state’s Native Americans.

Each year, up to $500,000 from the tribe’s revenue sharing to the state could go into the new Michigan Native American Heritage Fund.

Tribal Chair Jamie Stuck said in a news release that the tribe is dedicated to removing the financial obstacles schools face when deciding to transition away from Native American mascots.

