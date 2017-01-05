Former Michigan teacher sentenced to prison in sex case

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) – A former Michigan teacher who admitted to having a sexual relationship with one of her students has been sentenced to prison.

According to our media partners at The Jackson Citizen Patriot, Jamee Hiatt of Grass Lake told a Jackson County Circuit Court judge on Thursday that her actions “were inexcusable” and she “became out of control.”

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports Judge Thomas Wilson ordered her to spend 3 to 20 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of monitoring as a sex offender.

The 32-year-old Hiatt earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Hiatt told the court that she began a sexual relationship with a student in 2014.

Last year, authorities also said she gave the student a gun that was believed to have been used in a Jackson shooting.

