“Cruella” Pet Of The Day January 5

Meet “Cruella”, our Pet Of The Day today. Cruella is a one-year-old American Staffordshire mix. She is a bundle of love and gives kisses to everyone she meets. Cruella is an active girl looking for an active forever family. She loves to play with her toys and run around outside. Cruella would be a great family dog for someone who can take the time for obedience training with this young girl. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. To learn more about Cruella contact the Ingham County Animal Control at 517-676-8370.

