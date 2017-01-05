Animal adoptions up in 2016

INGHAM CO., Mich (WLNS) – Last year was a busy year for local animal shelters as thousands of cats, dogs and even turkeys, found new homes.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter had more than 1600 pets and livestock adoptions in 2016.

That’s up almost 20 percent from the year before.

The Capital Area Humane Society placed more than 3700 pets in new homes including cats, dogs, rabbits and even a turtle.

“Everything was up. Intakes were up and adoptions were up and transfers were a little bit down but overall number of animals left in a good way was up from last year,” said Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter director John Dinon. “So it was a very busy year with a lot of positive outcomes for animals.”

“We’re so proud that, even though we have a lot going on here and have ongoing construction, that our staff was able to stay focused and still make animals our number one priority and get them into homes,” said Julia Wilson, Capital Area Humane Society president.

Both shelters hope to see their adoption numbers grow even more in 2017.