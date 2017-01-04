UPDATE: Teen shot in Kalamazoo rampage back in hospital

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The youngest survivor of the Kalamazoo-area shooting rampage from February 20, 2016, has just given a public update on her recovery process via Facebook.

Abbie Kopf, 14, was shot in the head during the Feb. 20 shooting rampage that left six people dead and one other woman hurt. Though it first looked like she wouldn’t make it, the Battle Creek teen has made tremendous progress since the shooting. She relearned how to talk and walk and left rehab after only two months. However, she has battled migraines and the wound to her brain affected her personality.

