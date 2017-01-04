Snyder signs bill to require midwife licensure, rules

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Midwives in Michigan will need a state license before helping women give birth under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The bill enacted Wednesday requires midwives to obtained informed consent from patients and to establish patient-specific protocols for transfer to a physician or hospital if needed.

The state will consult with a new Michigan Board of Licensed Midwifery to write rules for the administration of prescription drugs and medicines. The state estimates that about 45 people will apply for a midwife license initially.

Would-be midwives will initially pay a $450 application processing fee along with $200 annually. The application fee will drop to $75 once total revenue exceeds $23,000.

Snyder says the law will help better protect pregnant women and their babies.

ONLINE: Public Act 417 of 2016

