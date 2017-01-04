Skubick: Whitmer says Michigan “deserves better”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – “We can do better” and “we deserve better.”

Those words from Gretchen Whitmer, who announced her candidacy for governor of Michigan less than 24 hours ago.

6 News sat down with her one-on-one this morning.

On Tuesday Whitmer a former state senator and former interim Ingham County prosecutor announced she’s “all in”, she’s ready and she’s excited to make a run in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

This morning she told our Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick she cares about the state and the people in it and will use her experience to make Michigan better.

Whitmer added she thinks the leaders in this state have failed us and she has a vision and wants to be part of the solution.

With respect to the Flint water crisis she said it was a “man-made” crisis and believes her possible Republican opponent, attorney general Bill Schuette, could have handled it better.

“Consumer protection advocate was Frank Kelley’s hallmark of the attorney general’s office and now it’s been turned into a political arm of Bill Schuette and I think we’ve all paid a price for that,” said Whitmer.

When asked if Schuette is, in part, using this investigation to aggrandize his own political career Whitmer couldn’t deny that possibility. “I think that there’s a strong case to be made for that. Absolutely.”

Whitmer adds that she could make that case.

Governor Rick Snyder is in his second term and can’t run again.

The last Democrat in that office was Jennifer Granholm who served before Snyder.