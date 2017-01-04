Skubick: New gubernatorial candidate Whitmer goes on the attack

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is one day into her campaign for governor and she is wasting little time taking on Bill Schuette, one of her potential Republican rivals.

What would she tell Bill Schuette to his face today? “You failed. You’re one of the failed leaders I’m talking about,” Whitmer answered.

Admitting that’s some rough stuff, she adds “the facts are the facts.”

Ms. Whitmer is the only announced candidate for governor but she could be running against the Republican attorney general Schuette.

And the former Democratic Senate leader is highly critical of the AG’s investigation into the Flint water crisis which could cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

So are the taxpayers getting their monies worth? “No, the simple answer is no.

Mr. Schuette’s criminal investigation has targeted about a dozen persons connect to the Flint water crisis including two former emergency managers appointed by the governor.

Ms. Whitmer asserts that the lawyers such as Todd Flood are the only winners here.

“The only people who are better off from all of that are the lawyers who are getting paid from Bill Schuette,” said Whitmer.

In her kitchen on day one of her campaign, she argues Mr. Schuette should have moved quicker to get clean drinking water into the city by using his Consumer Affairs Division created by former attorney general Frank Kelley.

“The attorney general’s office was good under Frank Kelley but now it’s been turned into the political arm of Bill Schuette and we’ve paid the price for that.”

But is the attorney general using the probe to advance his political career? Whitmer answers “there is a strong case to be made for that.”

Ms. Whitmer said she’s ready to make that case.

The next race for governor is not until 2018 but obviously Ms. Whitmer is not waiting around to start the attacks.