“Ruby” Pet Of The Day January 4

Meet “Ruby”, our Pet Of The Day today. Ruby is a sweet, 10-year-old female mixed breed. She has a lot of spirit and would do best as the only pet in her new home. Ruby knows how to sit and shake hands and she loves her treats. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a microchip. To learn more about Ruby contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

