Roads closed in Eaton County due to car-train collision

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two Eaton County roads are closed due to a car colliding with a train near the border between Benton and Windsor Townships.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to sheriff’s officials, a couple was driving late at night when their car got stuck on the tracks near the intersection of Windsor Highway and Royston Road.

They tried to move the vehicle, but were forced to abandon it when the train came.

The car was demolished and dragged down the tracks.

Crews were initially hopeful to have the wreck cleaned up by 4:00 a.m., but progress was slowed due to how far the car was dragged.

Officials say there were no injuries, but the area is still closed.