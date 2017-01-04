Roads closed in Eaton County due to car-train collision

WLNS-DOT-COM Logo By Published:
carvstraineatonco

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two Eaton County roads are closed due to a car colliding with a train near the border between Benton and Windsor Townships.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to sheriff’s officials, a couple was driving late at night when their car got stuck on the tracks near the intersection of Windsor Highway and Royston Road.

They tried to move the vehicle, but were forced to abandon it when the train came.

The car was demolished and dragged down the tracks.

Crews were initially hopeful to have the wreck cleaned up by 4:00 a.m., but progress was slowed due to how far the car was dragged.

Officials say there were no injuries, but the area is still closed.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s