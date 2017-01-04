Parents of missing 28 year-old ask for your help

(WLNS) – It happened on a Friday night in December. Danielle Stislicki was last seen leaving her job in Southfield and she was heading home to meet a friend for dinner that night…but she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Her parents Richard and Ann Stislicki of Fowlerville are speaking out with hopes someone might know something regarding the disappearance of their daughter.

“Danielle is someone that commands the attention in the room,” said Richard Stislicki, father of missing 28 year-old Danielle Stislicki.

As Richard Stislicki puts it, his daughter Danielle is a happy go-lucky young woman so when she vanished just over a month ago, he knew it was out of character for her.

“We definitely had concerns that this was not typical behavior for Danielle,” Richard stated.

Danielle’s parents say when their daughter’s friend told them she never showed up for dinner that Friday night, it raised a red flag.

“Something extreme has happened…she did not have a boyfriend, there was no reason for Danielle not to be there,” her mother Ann Stislicki insisted.

Stislicki’s car was found outside her apartment complex in Farmington Hills with her purse, wallet and other personal items still inside the vehicle immediately causing Richard and Ann to fear the worst.

“I don’t know where she’s at, I have no idea where she could have gone, I have no idea who has her…I can only draw from the strength of others who have helped us to be strong and to keep a positive attitude that she’s out there fighting somewhere,” said Ann.

Police keep the Stislicki’s updated every day on the search for Danielle and although they haven’t lost hope for their daughter, Richard and Ann urge anyone to speak up if they know something.

“We’re going to find her, someone out there saw the vehicle, someone out there needs to let us know and the police,” Ann added.

Danielle Stislicki was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black zip-up shirt, a blue Eddie Bauer coat and burgundy boots.

If you have any information on Danielle’s whereabouts or what happened to the 28-year-old, call the Farmington Hills police department at (248) 871-2610.